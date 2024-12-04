Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married; check out first pics of newlyweds

CHENNAI: Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on Wednesday in a grand ceremony at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple had gotten engaged in August this year.

Sharing the news of the nuptials along with the first photos of the newlyweds, veteran actor Nagarjuna, the father of the groom, wrote on social media, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.

“This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude (sic),” Nagarjuna wrote.

In the photos, Sobhita can be seen wearing a traditional Kanjeevaram silk saree while Naga Chaitanya wore a pancha (a kind of dhoti), as tribute to his grandfather, the actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities began last week with the mangalasnanam and haldi ceremony, followed by the pelli kuthuru ceremony.







