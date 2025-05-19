Actor Vishal Krishna to tie the knot with Sai Dhanshika soon

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Vishal Krishna and actor Sai Dhanshika are all set to tie the knot on August 29 this year. Interestingly, August 29 is Vishal's birthday as well. The official announcement came late in the evening on Monday at Sai Dhanshika’s Yogi Da audio launch event, in which Vishal was one of the chief guests.

Speaking at the event, Sai Dhanshika said, "We both know each other for the past 15 years. He always stood by my side. When we started speaking again recently, we understood that we are meant to stay in marital bond."

Vishal added that he is head over heels in love with his "soulmate" Sai Dhanshika. The Kabali actor noted that the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building construction is expected by August 15.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are said to have met each other earlier this year and have expressed their love for each other. Sai Dhanshika is also said to be by Vishal’s side after he fainted at an event in Villupuram recently and was admitted to an hospital in Anna Nagar.