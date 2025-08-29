Actor Vishal gets engaged to Sai Dhanshika on his birthday, see photos

CHENNAI: A few months ago, at the audio launch of Yogi Da, actor Vishal confirmed his relationship with actor Sai Dhanshika and announced that he was set to tie the knot soon. Now, as the actor celebrates his 48th birthday on Friday, he has also become engaged to the love of his life.

Sharing the news along with engagement pictures on X, Vishal expressed his joy on this special occasion and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support.

"Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always," he wrote.

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are said to have met earlier this year and soon confessed their love for each other.

On the work front, Vishal has Magudam in the pipeline. Directed by Ravi Arasu, the film’s first look was unveiled on Vinayaga Chaturthi. Bankrolled by RB Choudhary’s Super Good Films, the project features Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, and Thambi Ramaiah in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Sai Dhanshika was last seen in Telugu film Dhakshina (2024), directed by Tulsi Ram Osho.