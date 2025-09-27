Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to don director’s hat; film titled 'Saraswathi'

CHENNAI: Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is set to embark on a new chapter in her film career as she dons the director’s hat with her debut project, Saraswathi. She will also co-produce the film with her sister, Pooja Sarathkumar, under their banner Dosa Diaries.

Sharing the announcement on her social media platforms on Saturday, Varalaxmi wrote that stepping into direction is an exciting journey, and producing it alongside her sister makes it even more special. “Thank you to my actors and technicians for having faith in me. I will do my very best not to let you down. Need all your blessings. #SARASWATHI — let the journey begin,” she added.





Apart from directing, Varalaxmi will also play a pivotal role in the film, which features an ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Naveen Chandra. AM Edwin Sakay will handle cinematography, and Venkay Raajen will take charge of editing. Thaman S will be the music composer for the film. Saraswathi will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Varalaxmi was last seen in Phoenix, headlined by Surya Sethupathi, son of Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Anal Arasu, the film opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.