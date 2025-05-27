Actor Unni Mukundan allegedly assaults manager for praising another actor’s film

CHENNAI: Actor Unni Mukundan, known for his works in Marco and Garudan, has been booked by Kerala police for allegedly assaulting his manager after he praised another actor’s film.

The complainant, identified as Vipin Kumar, reportedly shared a positive opinion about Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, that was released on May 23. Following this, Unni Mukundan allegedly summoned Vipin to a basement, assaulted him, and issued a death threat.

In a press statement to the media, Vipin claimed that Unni had been frustrated in recent times due to the failure of his latest film, Get-Set Baby, and the lack of promising projects following the success of Marco.

Vipin filed a complaint with the Infopark Police in Kochi after receiving treatment at a hospital. Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan has not issued an official statement regarding the allegations.