Actor Suriya to collaborate with 'Lucky Baskhar' director Venky Atluri for bilingual film?

CHENNAI: After the mixed reviews that 'Kanguva' garnered, actor Suriya’s lineup for 2025 appears to be quite promising. With the Karthik Subbaraj-directed 'Retro', a romantic action film, slated for release on May 1, the actor is currently shooting for RJ Balaji’s next directorial. The yet-to-be-titled project might also hit the screens later this year.

Now, there is growing speculation that Suriya may collaborate with filmmaker Venky Atluri for a bilingual project (Tamil and Telugu), creating more excitement among his fans. The project will reportedly be bankrolled by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment. If the buzz is true, this will be Suriya’s first Telugu film as main lead. He had already acted in Ram Gopal Varma's 'Rakta Charitra 2' which was filmed in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Filmmaker Venky Atluri is coming off the massive success of the Dulquer Salman starrer 'Lucky Baskhar', which released for Deepavali last year. The director is not new to Tamil cinema as his film 'Vaathi' (2023), featuring Dhanush in the lead, was well received.

Meanwhile, the first single 'Kannadi Poove' from Suriya’s Retro has been topping the charts since it's release on Valentine’s Day. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has lent his voice for the song which has lyrics penned by Vivek Velmurugan.