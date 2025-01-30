Even more proud, says actor Suriya as dad SIvakumar's art finds place on India Post's postcards

CHENNAI: Citing the Indian Postal department’s move to release a picture postcard album of his dad Sivakumar’s paintings, Actor Suriya has now penned an emotional post to his dad in which he has said that he was even more proud of him.

Recently, the Indian postal department, during the inaugural function of TANAPEX 2025, released a picture postcard album titled ‘“Tamil Nadu 1960s” based on the drawings of actor and artist Sivakumar, who is also Suriya’s father.

Referring to this honour, Suriya took to his timeline on X and wrote, “Passion makes art timeless”. My dad’s selfless love for watercolor and spot painting is now immortalized as postcards by the Indian Postal Department. Even more proud today Appa. #ActorSivakumar #PostCards #1960s.”

The postcards, issued by the Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, features Sivakumar’s paintings of various places across the state including the famous LIC building on Mount Road, the world famous Tanjore Big Temple also known as the Brihadeeshwarar temple, the Trichy Rock fort, the Dhun Building, Mahabalipuram chariots, Egambareswarar temple, Gingee fort, Tiruvannamalai temple, the Duplex street of Pondicherry, Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, the Courtrallam waterfalls and Cape Comorin.

Sivakumar, who originally came to Chennai with the ambition of becoming a world-renowned artist and painter, later went on to become an actor.

In an earlier interview, the veteran actor and artist, whose paintings have come in for considerable praise, had disclosed that when he came to Chennai as a youngster, he did not have enough money to make ends meet but he had lofty ideals and was determined to make it big.

Talking about his paintings of Mahabalipuram, Sivakumar had recalled that as he did not have enough money to travel to Mahabalipuram from Chennai in 1961, a friend called Senapathy and he travelled by a bicycle. At Mahabalipuram, which is 56 kms away from Chennai, he took three to four hours to draw the seashore. After sketching several other pictures, the two then proceeded to another hill top and from there onto Chengalpet from where they returned to Chennai on bicycle.