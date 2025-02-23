Actor Shakthi looks serious in his first look from Karathey Babu

CHENNAI: Helmed by Dada fame Ganesh K Babu, Karathey Babu is headlined by Ravi Mohan. Shakthi Vasudevan is playing a key role in the film. Marking Shakthi’s birthday, the team unveiled the character poster of the actor. He will essay the role of a politician and his character name is Boxer Selvaraj. The film also stars Daudee S Jiwal, KS Ravi Kumar, Nasser, VTV Ganesh and Pradeep Antony, among others. Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd is backing Karathey Babu, whose title reveal teaser was released last month.