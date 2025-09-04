Actor Saravanan’s first wife accuses him, second wife of harassment

CHENNAI: Actor Saravanan’s first wife, Suryasri, has lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner’s office, accusing him and his second wife Sridevi of harassment and threats.

She claimed Saravanan has not given her any financial support, that he and Sridevi often pick quarrels with her, and alleged that if any harm happens to her, both of them should be held responsible, said a Maalaimalar report.

She also said Saravanan has failed to appear in the ongoing divorce proceedings at the Poonamallee court and demanded a one-time settlement as she is struggling without money.

Saravanan, who rose to fame in the 1990s through films such as Vaidehi Vandhachu and Pondatti Rajyam, later became known for his roles in Nandha and Paruthiveeran.

He married Suryasri in 2003 but began living with Sridevi in 2015 and went on to marry her in 2019. Both women live in opposite houses in the same apartment complex at Moulivakkam, near Mangadu, the report added.

Saravanan had earlier faced disputes with his first wife over property ownership, which were later settled.