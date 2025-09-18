Actor Robo Shankar passes away at 46

CHENNAI: Actor Robo Shankar who rose to fame by playing comedy roles alongside Ajith is Viswasam, Vijay in Puli, Suriya in Si3 and Vikram in Cobra passed away in Chennai on Thursday.

He was 46. Robo Shankar was diagnosed with jaundice a couple of years ago and was in recovery phase.

Earlier this week, he fainted at his home and was admitted to a private hospital on OMR. Bit his condition deteriorated and passed away at around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

Sources say that he was diagnosed with a liver and kidney failure upon admission at the hospital.

He rose to fame with television reality shows and went to become one of the leading comedians in Tamil cinema with films like Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Maari and Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran among others. The actor was last seen in Sotta Sotta Nenayuthu.

He is survived by his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja.

The funeral will take place at his home in Chennai on Friday.