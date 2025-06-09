Actor Ravi Mohan's production house to produce his film with director Karthik Yogi?

CHENNAI: If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Ravi Mohan's recently launched production house is to produce his upcoming film with director Karthik Yogi.

Sources claim that the film, which has been titled 'Bro Code', will be a full-length action comedy entertainer. The film, the sources point out, will feature actor S J Suryah in a pivotal role with a positive spin to it.

This apart, the film is likely to feature four heroines. Music for the film is to be scored by Harshvardhan, best known for his work in 'Animal'.

Although, there has been no official announcement regarding the film and its cast and crew, sources say that Ravi Mohan intends to take this film to audiences across the country.

It may be recalled that the actor had only recently launched his own production house called Ravi Mohan studios. In fact, the actor had released the logo of his production house only four days earlier on Thursday.]

The actor, who also turned producer recently, has a series of interesting films lined up.

Some of his eagerly awaited films include director Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, in which he plays the antagonist, and his political thriller 'Karathey Babu'.

Sources in the industry have said that the actor is now working on losing upto 12 kilos for a particular sequence in director Ganesh K Babu's political thriller in which he plays the titular role of Karathey Babu.

This apart, the actor is also gearing up to direct his first film, featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead.

Earlier this year, Ravi, during an interaction with journalists, had admitted that he had a script ready for Yogi Babu and that he intends to turn director at one point. However, he had then not specified when he intended to make the big move.

Now, industry insiders claim that Ravi Mohan will be turning director soon after he completes Ganesh K Babu’s ‘Karathey Babu’ and director Sudha Kongara’s much-awaited period film ‘Parasakthi’, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Sources claim that if all goes well, Ravi may begin the shooting of his first film as director in July this year. Yogi Babu will play the lead in the film, which sources point out, will be an out-and-out comedy entertainer.