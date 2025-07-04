Actor Rajinikanth was first choice for Kamal Haasan's Papanasam, reveals director Jeethu Joseph

CHENNAI: Acclaimed filmmaker Jeethu Joseph recently revealed that actor Rajinikanth was the original choice to play the protagonist in Papanasam (2015), before Kamal Haasan came on board. Papanasam is the Tamil remake of superhit Malayalam film Drishyam (2013), directed by Jeethu Joseph himself.

In a recent media interview, Jeethu Joseph shared that Rajinikanth had watched the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam and was highly impressed. "However, he was a bit hesitant about the scenes involving the police assaulting the protagonist, and was concerned about how his fans might react to that," the director explained.

The filmmaker also revealed that a few days later, Rajinikanth agreed to take up the role, but by then, the team had already begun the project with Kamal Haasan.

Papanasam follows Suyambulingam, a self-taught man who gains knowledge from watching movies. When a dark incident threatens his family, he uses his wit and intelligence to protect them.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also featured Gautami, Nivetha Thomas, Esther Anil, and Kalabhavan Mani in pivotal roles. The music was composed by Ghibran, and the film's cinematography was done by Sujith Vaassudev.