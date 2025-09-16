Actor Nazriya returns to Tamil industry with 'The Madras Mystery' web series; check streaming date

CHENNAI: In Sony LIV’s recently announced line-up of upcoming shows, the announcement of Nazriya Nazim’s return to Tamil industry caught the attention of fans.

She is making her comeback after 11 years with The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar, a web series co-starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. Directed by Surya Pratap, the series will premiere on Sony LIV on November 6.

Set in the 1940s, the story revolves around the shocking murder case of a jounalist, Lakshmikanthan. The incident triggered a high-profile trial, stirred public anger, and raised several unresolved questions.

Alongside Nazriya and Shanthanu, the cast also features Natty, Nasser, and YG Mahendran in pivotal roles. Director AL Vijay, known for films like Deiva Thirumagal and Madarasapattinam, is said to be the showrunner of the series.

While Nazriya’s last Tamil film was Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014), she was recently seen in the Malayalam film Sookshmadarshini (2024). Directed by MC Jithin, the film featured Basil Joseph, Akhila Bhargavan, and Manohari Joy in pivotal roles