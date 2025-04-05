Actor Naveen Chandra’s investigative thriller ‘Eleven’ to hit screens on May 16

CHENNAI: The makers of director Lokesh Ajls’s upcoming investigative thriller, ‘Eleven’, featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, have now announced that the bilingual film will hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

Taking to its social media timelines, A R Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, “The countdown begins! #ELEVEN hits the big screens on May 16th! Get ready for an unforgettable ride! #ElevenFromMay16”

‘Eleven’ features popular Telugu actor Naveen Chandra, who has appeared in Tamil films like 'Sarvam', 'Sivappu', 'Bramman', 'Jigarthanda Double X', and 'Game Changer', in the lead. Actress Reyaa Hari, who previously starred in 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal', plays the female lead. The film also features notable performances from Abhirami (of 'Virumandi' fame), Dileepan (known for 'Vathikuchi'), and Rithvika (of 'Madras' fame).

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, in a move that was considered a first-of-its-kind, released a song called ‘Tamugu‘ which had both Tamil and Telugu lyrics combined!

The peppy number, which was sung by actress Andrea, had music by D Imman and lyrics by Rakendu Mouli.

Being made under the banner of AR Entertainment, 'Eleven' will be an exciting investigative thriller.

Speaking about 'Tamugu', director Lokkesh Ajls said, "From start to finish, 'Eleven' will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience hooked. The talented actors and technical artistes who have collaborated on this film have made this a truly exciting project. I’m grateful to them and the producers. I am confident the film will captivate all audiences."

Music for 'Eleven' has been composed by D. Imman, while cinematography is by Karthik Ashokan, a professional with experience in Bollywood. The film's editing is by National Award-winning editor Srikanth N.B.