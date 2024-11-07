Actor Nani's next film with ‘Dasara’ director Srikanth Odela titled ‘The Paradise’

CHENNAI: Natural Star Nani is all set to surprise his fans once again with his upcoming project.

After the success of ‘Dasara’, which showcased him in a raw, rugged, and intense character, Nani is collaborating once again with director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas for the second venture, #NaniOdela2.

After officially launching during Dussehra, the team revealed the title, ‘The Paradise’, on Thursday. The title, while seemingly serene, contrasts sharply with the intense and gritty theme suggested by the film's poster. The poster of guns, bloodshed, and the iconic Charminar points to a power-packed story where violence and power play pivotal roles.

This pan-India film also marks the third collaboration between Nani and Anirudh Ravichander, following their successful associations in ‘Jersey’ and ‘Gangleader’.

The makers claimed that screenplay penned by Srikanth Odela promises to offer a never-before-seen avatar of Nani, and added that the actor is undergoing a significant transformation for the role.

Producer Sudhakar Cherukuri has allocated a massive budget for the film, the most expensive project for Nani till now, to bring the ambitious film to life, said the press statement.

The rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon.