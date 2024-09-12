Actor Malaika Arora's step-father suffered head injuries, says autopsy report

MUMBAI: The initial autopsy report of Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta has stated that he suffered injuries to the head, police said on Thursday.

Mehta (62) allegedly ended his life by jumping off the sixth floor of the building `Ayesha Manor' in upscale Bandra where he lived with his wife on Wednesday morning. The autopsy was conducted at a civic-run hospital on the same evening.

The initial report stated that he died of multiple injuries to the head, legs and hands, said a police official.

Police are recording statements of his family members and also the witnesses who found Mehta lying in a pool of blood on the building's premises, he added.