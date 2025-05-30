Actor Mahendran launches the teaser of Yaman, filled with twists and suspense

CHENNAI: Actor Mahendran, known for his roles as a child artiste and also in Master (2021), released the teaser of Yaman. Jagadeesh Amanchi is directing as well as playing the lead role in the film.

The one-minute 15-second thriller video is filled with suspense and twists. Shravani Shetty is the female lead, while the film also stars Akash Challa in a pivotal role. Jagadeesh is also backing the project, under the banner Jagannatha Pictures. Bhavani Rakesh is composing the tunes and Vishnu Reddy Vanga is the cinematographer. KCB Hari is taking care of the cuts.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, in which Jagadeesh appeared in a fierce avatar as Yaman (the God of Death). Yaman will hit the screens on June 13.