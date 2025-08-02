Actor Madhan Bob passes away at 71 due to cancer

CHENNAI: Madhan Bob, the musician-actor who had been undergoing treatment for cancer succumbed here on Saturday. He was 71.

Madhan Bob, who is known for his unique laughter and comic timing, has acted in almost 700 films. Having been introduced by late director Balu Mahendra in ‘Neengal Ketavai’ (1984), he went on to act in blockbusters like ‘Thevar Magan’, ‘Jaathi Malli’, ‘Nammavar’, ‘Friends’, ‘Thenali’ and ‘Vasool Raja’ among others.

His last film was ‘Chennai Files-Muthal Pakkam’ that released on August 1. Madhan Bob called himself a reluctant actor, who turned down several acting opportunities in the 80s until late filmmaker K Balachander insisted that he also explored acting.

He has been a regular in Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's films. Several filmmakers preferred to shoot their first scene with him.

The least known fact about Madhan Bob is that he started his career as a musician and was trained under Vikku Vinayakram and Harihara Sharma. He quit his job as a medical representative to pursue a career in a music troupe, along with his brother Padmanabhan aka Babu, and named the troupe Madhan and Babu. He went on to compose various jingles and music shows, including that of SVe Shekar and Y Gee Mahendra's plays.

He is the music guru to Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who was once his keyboard player. This was revealed during a show called Madan Utsav by director KS Ravikumar, that it was during Thenali's re-recording, Rahman told Ravikumar about assisting Madhan Bob as a keyboard player.

Madhan Bob is survived by his wife and children in Chennai. His mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence in Adyar. The funeral will take place in Besant Nagar crematorium on Saturday.