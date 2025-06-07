Actor Krishna ties the knot with Sadhvia

CHENNAI: Actor Krishna, who is known for his work in Kazhugu and Yaamirukka Bayamey, has tied the knot with his long time friend, Sadhvia, on the outskirts of Chennai. The wedding took place on Thursday morning, and the actor shared a picture on his social media handles, which sparked curiosity among his fans. The couple were seen worshipping god in their wedding attire. Talking to DT Next, Krishna said, “The wedding was a close-knit affair with only 80 people in attendance. We have known each other for a long time now and she will continue to be my best friend for years to come.” The actor will officially announce his marriage soon in a statement.

On the work front, Krishna was last seen in the web series Parachute, which he produced as well. He will also be seen playing a cop in the upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled, KK 25.