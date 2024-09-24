Actor Karthi apologizes to Pawan Kalyan over laddu controversy

CHENNAI: Actor Karthi has issued an apology to Pawan Kalyan through a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, "I apologize out of respect for you for things I said unknowingly. As a devotee of Venkateswara, I have always valued our culture."

The apology follows a recent incident during the pre-release event of Karthi's upcoming 27th film, 'Meiyazhagan', directed by Premkumar of 96 fame.

During the event, a host jokingly asked Karthi if he wanted a laddu, to which KTirupatiarthi responded, "That's a sensitive topic, I don't want it." When the host persisted, asking if he wanted a Motichoor Laddu, Karthi replied that he didn’t want any laddu.

This remark went viral, prompting Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to criticize Karthi, questioning whether the laddu had become an object of ridicule.