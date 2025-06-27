Actor Kamal Haasan invited to join Oscars voting

CHENNAI: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 534 new members across the world, including Kamal Haasan, to vote for the prestigious Oscar nominations and awards.

Earlier, actor Suriya had found a place among the invitees in 2022.

It may be noted that seven of Kamal's films have been submitted from India for Oscar consideration in the past, though none made it to the final cut.

Alongside Kamal, Indian invitees this year include actor Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmaker Payal Kapadia, costume designer Maxima Basu, documentary filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, and cinematographer Ranabir Das.

The list of international invitees also features popular names such as Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Mike Faist, Sebastian Stan, and Monica Barbaro.

Upon accepting the invitation, these members will be eligible to vote for Oscar nominations and pick the winners.

With the latest additions, the Academy’s global membership is now expected to surpass 11,000.

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on March 25, 2026, and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.