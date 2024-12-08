Begin typing your search...
Actor Kalidas Jayaram ties the knot with Tarini in traditional ceremony at Guruvayur temple
The couple looked vibrant in traditional red attires.
CHENNAI: Actor Kalidas Jayaram tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar on Sunday at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala.
The engagement ceremony took place in Chennai in November.
Kalidas's parents, Jayaram and Parvathy, exchanged vows in the same temple in 1992.
