Actor G V Prakash on his film Blackmail: It is more than just a thriller, it is a family entertainer

CHENNAI: Stating that director Mu Muran's upcoming film 'Blackmail' in which he plays the lead will be more than just a thriller, National Award winning music director and actor G V Prakash says the film will be a family entertainer that audiences of all age groups will be able to connect with.

Speaking about the film Blackmail, which has been produced by Jayakkodi Amalraj of JDS Film Factory and which is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1, GV Prakash Kumar says, “After watching the final output of Blackmail, the first thing that struck me was how Mu. Maran has truly elevated himself to the next level as a storyteller and filmmaker. I’ve been a fan of both his earlier films, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal and Kannai Nambathey. But Blackmail is more than just a thriller. It’s a full-fledged family entertainer that will connect with audiences across age groups and walks of life."

Talking about the experience of working on the film, G V Prakash said, "As for my role, acting in this film felt instinctively comfortable, I could feel and envision my character’s arc with ease, thanks to Mu. Maran’s clear vision and the way he has meticulously crafted every layer of my role. After watching the film, I truly believe audiences will even remember those with minimal screen time, because every character has been written with precision and has significance.”

Praising producer Jayakkodi Amalraj, he added, “Tamil cinema needs more producers like him. His contribution wasn’t just financial, he was emotionally invested in the process, right from start to finish. As a producer myself, I found it inspiring to witness his persistence and unwillingness to give up, even during the most critical stages of production.”

Talking about his co-stars in the film, G V Prakash said, “Bindhu Madhavi is a graceful artiste whose emotional expressions are deeply moving onscreen. I’m truly glad to see her return with a strong role in this film. Teju Ashwini too has played a completely different character, unlike anything we’ve seen her do before. Srikanth has done a remarkable performance in this film.

Written and directed by Mu. Maran, known for his sharp and gripping storytelling, the film features a musical score by Sam CS, cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by San Lokesh.



