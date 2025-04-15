Actor- director SS Stanley passes away at 58

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema filmmaker SS Stanley, known for films like April Madhathil and Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, passed away at the age of 58 in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the filmmaker was undergoing treatment for health issues at a private hospital in Chennai.

Before making his directorial debut with April Madhathil, Stanley worked as an assistant director under Mahendran and Sasi.

Apart from directing, he also donned the actor’s hat in the film Periyar (2007) but gained widespread recognition for his role as ‘Kumar’ in Vijay Sethupathi’s Aandavan Kattalai (2016).

His final appearance was in the 2024 blockbuster Maharaja, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday evening at the Valasaravakkam electric crematorium, the report added.