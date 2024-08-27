Actor Bijili Ramesh passes away at 46 due to illness

CHENNAI: Tamil cinema actor Bijili Ramesh, known for his performance in 'Natpe Thunai, 'Comali' passed away at the age of 46 on Tuesday morning, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

It is reported that, Bijili fell ill, and he was treated in the hospital, and passed away this morning.

Bijili Ramesh (46), who became famous through social media and later became a comedian, made his debut in Tamil cinema in the year 2019 with the movie 'Natpe Thunai' starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.