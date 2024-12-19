Actor Allu Arjun's father visits boy injured in stampede in hospital, assures complete support

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Allu Arjun's father and film producer Allu Aravind on Wednesday visited an eight-year-old boy undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after sustaining severe injuries in a stampede during the premiere of Pushpa 2, and assured the family of full support for the child's recovery.

Addressing reporters, Aravind quoted doctors as saying that while there is progress in Sritej’s recovery, it will be a long process. He also commended the Telangana government for taking responsibility for the boy’s treatment.

Addressing questions from fans and the media about why Allu Arjun had not visited the hospital, Aravind clarified that the actor had intended to visit the boy a day after the tragic incident on December 4. However, hospital authorities had advised against it, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

"Our legal team strongly advised Allu Arjun not to visit the hospital or meet the boy’s parents due to the pending police case," Aravind explained. "Since he couldn't go, he felt that I should visit on his behalf."

Aravind expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the police, and hospital officials for permitting his visit.

A medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday said Sritej's neurological condition remains critical, though he is stable and without fever.

"Today, Sritej underwent a tracheostomy tube placement. The procedure was uneventful. He remains afebrile and is maintaining normal vital parameters with low-dose inotropes. However, his neurological status remains unchanged," the bulletin stated.

Allu Arjun had earlier wished the boy a speedy recovery through a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his eagerness to meet the child and his family. "Due to ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit them at this time," the actor wrote.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand and State Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, who visited the hospital on Tuesday, assured that the government would cover all expenses for the boy’s treatment.

The tragic incident occurred on December 4 during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where thousands of fans had gathered to see Allu Arjun at the premiere of Pushpa 2. The eight-year-old boy’s 35-year-old mother died in the chaos, while Sritej sustained critical injuries.

Following the incident, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case, registered at the Chikkadpally police station, was based on a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 but granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. He was released on the morning of December 14.