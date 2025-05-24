Actor Aishwarya Ragupathi confronts sexist reporter: ‘Do men like you think you can silence me?’

CHENNAI: At the recent audio launch of the ‘Yogi Da’ film, it wasn’t just the announcement of actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's wedding that made headlines. A woman stood her ground among a group of male journalists at the event, challenging the way women are questioned and perceived in society.

She was actor and TV anchor Aishwarya Ragupathi, who publicly called out a reporter for asking her an inappropriate question during a previous event.

Where did it all start?

At another promotional event earlier this month, Aishwarya, who was hosting, advised the press to take precautions against the summer heat. One reporter responded by asking whether her sleeveless blouse was part of those precautions.

Caught off guard, Aishwarya calmly replied that there was a time and place for such questions.

Following this incident, on May 11, Aishwarya issued a press statement on Instagram, condemning the prevalence of male ego and chauvinism, especially from someone in the media who should “know better.” She noted that having been in the industry since 2018, she feels a responsibility to support and guide women aspiring to work in the media.

"I believe people should be inspired by how someone lives their life, not just by how they look. I've always wanted to influence people to stay positive, work hard, and be kind. If I can help in any way, that means the world to me," she wrote.

How did she respond at the Yogi Da audio launch?

Returning to the spotlight on May 18 at the ‘Yogi Da’ film audio launch, Aishwarya revisited the controversy.

“It took me five seconds to realise you were asking if I wore sleeveless clothes to feel the breeze,” she said. She went on to quip that being an elocution champion from a young age, she knew 'medai nagarigam (stage decorum)’, and how to conduct herself in public.

The actor also appreciated another journalist who questioned the ethics of the reporter responsible for the inappropriate question. However, when the original reporter defended himself on Facebook, Aishwarya sharply criticised him, calling his response "crooked."

“Do men like you think you can dominate me just because I chose to stay silent?” she asked, adding that such people must reflect on what values they are imparting to future generations.

As Aishwarya continued, some reporters in the audience interrupted, defending their colleague. One person even asked aloud, “What’s wrong with asking such a question?”— escalating tensions.

Aishwarya shot back, stating, “What was the connection between drinking water and my saree? Why didn’t any of you speak up then?”

To prevent further disruption, the event organisers requested her to move on to the next segment. She concluded with a firm warning: “Do not harass me needlessly anymore.”

This wasn’t the first time Aishwarya stood her ground.

Last year, at the pre-release event of Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’, where Aishwarya played a minor role, she was reportedly harassed by a man in the crowd. She confronted him, made him apologise by falling at her feet, and shared her experience on Instagram, writing: “A guy harassed me. I didn’t let go until I started hitting him. He ran, but I chased him. I couldn’t accept that he dared to grab a woman’s body part. I shouted and attacked him.”

She also added, “I have good people around me, and I know there are many kind, respectful humans. But I’m terrified of the small percentage of monsters.”

In another previous instance, she had expressed her displeasure when actor Cool Suresh garlanded her unexpectedly on stage during a press meet for the film ‘Sarakku’.