Actor Aarav ventures into production on his birthday

CHENNAI: Actor Aarav on Friday, which also marks his birthday, announced officially that he will be donning the producer’s hat with Aarav Studios. In an official statement, the actor said, “To take this journey to the next level, I’m humbled to announce the launch of my film production company — Aarav Studios. Aarav Studios is born out of passion and a deep love for storytelling — with a vision to create inspiring and untold original stories across all forms of visual and creative media. With the blessings of the Almighty and the support of the movie lovers, We proudly embark on this cinematic journey with gratitude and hope to continue making films that touch hearts.”

Talking to DT Next, Aarav added, “I have been seeing a lot of gap between good content and the way it is being produced. In order to bridge the gap, we will be looking out for good scripts and identifying talent with Aarav Studios. Also, as an actor, there are certain scripts that I want to be a part of and good roles as well. I think I am being pushed into stereotypes and I want to venture into different zones. This has been in plans for a year now and here we are.”