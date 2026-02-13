Abishan Jeevinth tells Vijay Deverakonda: Feeling really grateful and happy

Interestingly, director Abishan Jeevinth had, just before the release of the film 'With Love', disclosed that it was Superstar Rajinikanth's inspiring words to him, 'Nee Nadi Kanna' (You act dear one), that actually cleared all his doubts and insecurities about becoming an actor.

Participating in a pre-release event of 'With Love', Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame after his film 'Tourist Family' emerged a superhit last year, had said, "I had given my assent for acting but then I began having doubts after seeing certain things. I was not sure about whether I should turn an actor. That was the time, Superstar Rajinikanth sir called me to his home and said to me,'Nee Nadi kanna'."