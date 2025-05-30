Abhishek Bachchan tops ISA’s Streaming & Digital Power List

CHENNAI: The Indian Streaming Academy (ISA) recently unveiled its 2025 edition of the Top 100 Streaming & Digital Power List — an annual celebration of the most influential voices in India’s OTT and digital content landscape. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has topped the list.

Over the past few years, the actor has delivered standout performances — from the cult classic Yuva, to Ludo, Bob Biswas, Ghoomer, and Manmarziyaan. His most recent project, I Want To Talk, earned critical acclaim. Apart from him, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aditya Roy Kapur, and CarryMinati follow the list.

Sharing his thoughts on this ranking, Vishnu Induri, founder of the Indian Streaming Academy, said, “India’s digital storytelling landscape is at its most exciting inflexion point. With creators emerging from every corner of the country and stories resonating across borders, the Power List is a celebration of the minds shaping our entertainment future. It’s not just about content; it’s about cultural impact, and this list honours those who are rewriting the rules.”

Adding to that, Raj Nayak, co-founder of the ISA, shared, “Today, an idea from a small town can inspire a global audience. The Power List is our way of acknowledging those who are not just chasing trends but setting them—those who combine creativity with courage to move the needle forward in the digital age.”

The Power List announcement comes ahead of the second edition of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards, set to take place on July 5, in Mumbai.