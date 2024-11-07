Abhishek-Aishwarya to star in a third Mani Ratnam film?

CHENNAI: Amid rift rumours between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, leading media houses in Mumbai have been reporting that the star couple will be seen together in a Mani Ratnam film for the third time after Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010).

For the unversed, their romance bloomed on the sets of Guru and Ash and Abi have always told us on different occasions about the close bond they share with Mani Ratnam.

While Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan franchise in dual roles as Nandhini and Kundavai, Abhishek in an interview with DT Next said that he is always ready to be a part of Mani Ratnam's film and he is just a call away.

However, when we contacted sources close to the filmmaker, they refuted the rumours with a "No".

We will have to wait until further talks as the filmmaker is busy with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life that will release on June 5 next year.