Abhay Deol starrer 'Road, Movie' to re-release in theatres on March 7th

MUMBAI: Abhay Deol starrer 'Road, Movie' will be re-released in the theatres on March 7th. The 'Dev D' actor took to social media and dropped a gripping preview of the drama.

Urging everyone to catch the film in cinema halls, Abhay Deol wrote on his Instagram, "There once was an indie wave trying to take place in Bollywood. I’m excited to share that my film “Road, Movie” is up for a re-release! How many of you are keen to go and see it? Comment and let me know when you do.Are you a fan of cinema? Horror, thriller, romance, comedy, tragedy, this film has it all! A movie about movies.

Road, Movie comes to cinemas on March 7th at a theater near you."

Made under the direction of Dev Benegal, "Road, Movie" also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles. The project premiered at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival. Furthermore, it opened the section Generation 14plus at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival.

"Road, Movie" was originally released on March 5, 2010.

Recently, Abhay Deol-led "Bun Tikki" had its global premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

Talking about the project, Abhay Deol said that he liked the script of “Bun Tikki” as soon as he read it.

He shared, “I judge a script when it jumps off the page. I loved the story, of course, but especially the mischief between the father and son. The theme of this film is acceptance and diversity. We live in a world so full of hate, and this film is about love and acceptance. I think we have much less of that in the world.”

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor believes that while stories don’t always need to have a message, good stories always bring a message with them.

“It comes out naturally. The integrity with which Faraz (the director) wrote this really came through. The relationship this man has with his son, and how it shows his perspective— the empathy that this film portrays really got to me more than anything else", Abhay Deol said.

He added, “He’s not a bad guy; he just doesn’t know how to deal with it because he himself is conditioned. The subject really got to me more than anything else."