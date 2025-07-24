Abbas returns to Tamil cinema after a decade

CHENNAI: Abbas, known for various iconic roles in the 90s and 2000s, is all set to make a comeback in the Tamil film industry after a decade. He is joining hands with GV Prakash Kumar for a comedy family entertainer.

Helmed by Maria Raja Elenchezhian, the yet-to-be-titled project is backed by Beyond Pictures. The film stars Sri Gouri Priya as the female lead. Justin Prabhakaran is composing the tunes, while Madhan Christopher is handling the camera.

Selva RK is taking care of the cuts. The shooting of the film is currently underway.

Started his film journey with Kadhal Desam in 1996, some of Abbas’s timeless works include Kandukondain Kandukondain, Minnale, Pammal K Sammandham, Shock, Thiruttu Payale, and his last outing in Tamil was Ramanujan (2014).

He has worked across industries including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.