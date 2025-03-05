Aathi Adi Aathi, the second single from Vikram-starrer Veera Dheera Sooran released

CHENNAI: ‘Aathi Adi Aaathi’, the second single from director SU Arun Kumar’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran - Part 2’, featuring one of south India’s biggest stars Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, has now been released by its makers.

The romantic number, which has lyrics by Vivek, has been sung by music director GV Prakash and singer Sadhika K R. The slow paced, foot tapping number has been set to tune by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

HR Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to release the second single. It wrote, “#AaathiAdiAaathi, the second single from #Chiyaan 's #VeeraDheeraSooran, a @gvprakash musical that will have you hitting the repeat button! An S.U.Arun Kumar Picture. Produced by HR Pictures @riyashibu_”

Actress Dushara Vijayan, on whom the song has been picturised along with Vikram, also took to her X timeline to share her thoughts on the romantic number.

She wrote, “Here’s the song that’s going to be played on loop -Morning, Afternoon, Early evening, Evening, Night and Late Night. This one has my heart - It’s now all yours!!”

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released a visual glimpse and a teaser of the film earlier.

From what has been revealed so far, Vikram plays a simple common man, owning a grocery store while S J Suryah plays a senior police officer in the film.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part released first. The second part is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.



