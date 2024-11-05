Aasa Kooda fame Sai Abhyankkar to compose tunes for Raghava Lawrence

CHENNAI: With his Katchi Sera and Aasa Kooda trending in every heart and chart, Sai Abhyankkar is now set to embark on his music directorial journey in the film industry with BENZ, written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, which is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who is known for Remo and Sultan.

Music Director Sai Abhyankkar expresses his enthusiasm as he says, “I am filled with excitement and responsibilities, as I could not have envisioned a better debut than this. I extend my gratitude to Passion Studios Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy, for this remarkable opportunity.”

He adds, “It brings me immense joy to compose music for a film like Benz, which has generated widespread excitement. I have always been an admirer of Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is truly a dream come true for me to create music within this universe. Raghava Lawrence’s films have consistently captivated audiences with outstanding songs and choreography, which adds to my responsibility to deliver exceptional work. I also thank director Bakkiyaraj Kannan for selecting me to be part of this project.”

Sai Abhyankkar has also worked with AR Rahman, Anirudh, GV Prakash Kumar and C Satya.