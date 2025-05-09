Aarti Ravi breaks silence on divorce, hours after Ravi Mohan’s first public appearance with rumoured gf Keneeshaa

CHENNAI: It was in September 2024, that Ravi Mohan sent an official press release and shared the news of his separation with wife Aarti Ravi, stating ‘personal reasons’.

However, Aarti released a statement a week later claiming that she and their children were ‘blindsided’. But after months, she has now shared a note on social media of her side of the story on Friday.

This, however came hours after Ravi Mohan, made his first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis when he attended Ishari K Ganesh's daughter Preetha Ganesh's wedding in Chennai. Ravi and Keneeshaa grabbed the attention of lensmen and those who attended the wedding wearing traditional and colour-coordinated silk attire.

Aarti shared a long statement on social media, where she confirmed that their divorce proceedings are still ongoing. Finally breaking her silence over the constant reports of Ravi's link-up with the Bengaluru-based singer, Aarti said that she chose to stay silent, not because she was weak, but because of her sons.

Stating that her husband had not just walked away from her but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour, she spoke about how she was single-handedly looking after their children. "For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction-from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me."

Stating that her children, who are aged 10 and 14 respectively, deserve security and stability, Aarti said that they are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. “Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds."

She concluded saying, "This is a mother stepping into the fire-not to fight, but to protect. I stand tall, because I must. For the two boys who still call you appa. And for them, I will never back down." We need to now wait and watch if Ravi responds to Aarti's statement.