Aan Paavam Pollathathu FL portrays modern-day man-woman conflict

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the title and first look of Rio Raj’s next film.

Titled Aan Paavam Pollathathu, the poster indicates that the film would deal with the modern-day conflicts between men and women. Malavika Manoj, who was paired with Rio in Joe, is playing the female lead.

Directed by Kalaiyarasan Thangavel, the first-look poster featured a stressful Rio and the different emotions of Malavika. Fake feminism, stress, influencers, divorce alimony, money and different social media icons were also seen. Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel is backing Aan Paavam Pollathathu and Siddhu Kumar is scoring the music. The film went on floors in May last year.