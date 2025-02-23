Aamir Khan-Pradeep Ranganathan meet sparks 'Coolie' collab buzz

CHENNAI: Filmmaker-actor Pradeep Ranganathan, who is basking in the success of his recently-released film Dragon, has shared a picture with Aamir Khan.

Reports were going around that Pradeep and Aamir are a part of Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth. After Pradeep posted this picture on his X, the speculations have grown stronger. In the X post, Pradeep wrote that life is unpredictable and thanked Aamir for his words of appreciation. The actor-filmmaker added that he will cherish that for life.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra and Soubin Shahir in key roles.

The film is touted as a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a gold smuggling mafia. Produced by Sun Pictures, it has a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. The film’s first single, Chikita, was released last year on Rajini’s birthday.