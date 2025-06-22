Aamir Khan-starrer 'Sitaare Zameen Par' collects Rs 50 crore at box office

NEW DELHI: "Sitaare Zameen Par", featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role, has earned Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office, in two days. Billed as a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed movie “Taare Zameen Par”, the film focuses on themes of inclusivity and empowerment.

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film released on Friday in theatres worldwide. Directed by R S Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 30.9 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days.





"Sitaare Zameen Par" follows the journey of a basketball coach (Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Aamir's "Taare Zameen Par" released in 2007, starring Darsheel Safary alongside the actor. In the film, Aamir portrayed the role of a school teacher who helps Safary's character uncover his potential after discovering he has dyslexia.

"Sitaare Zameen Par" also stars Genelia D'Souza.