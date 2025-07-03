Aamir Khan plays Dahaa in Rajini's Coolie

CHENNAI: As a surprise announcement, the makers of Coolie revealed the first look and character name of Aamir Khan. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is headlined by Rajinikanth.

The poster features Aamir in a rugged look with a smoking pipe in his hand. Like all other Coolie posters, this also maintained the same grayscale colour tone. He is set to play the role of Dahaa. He will be seen in an important role.

Apart from Rajini and Aamir, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin, Shruti Haasan and Pooja Hegde. Backed by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tunes.

Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is in charge of cuts.

Coolie is gearing up to hit the screens on August 14.