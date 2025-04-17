Aadujeevitham cast honoured at 54th Kerala State Film Awards

CHENNAI: The cast of Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) shined with a total of nine prestigious honours at the 54th Kerala State Awards presentation ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the Award for Best Actor to Prithviraj Sukumaran for his outstanding portrayal of Najeeb in the film, directed by Blessy. As Najeeb, he brought to life a tale of survival and resilience that moved audiences deeply, both in Kerala and beyond.

Announced on August 16, 2024, the awards celebrated the cinematic achievements of 2023.

This latest honour brings with it a sense of full circle. It was Prithviraj’s father, the legendary Sukumaran, who was the first to be honoured with the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor from their family. The title was later held by none other than Mohanlal, who set a long-standing record. Then, in 2006, Prithviraj made history by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award for his powerful performance in Vaasthavam at just 24, breaking Mohanlal’s two-decade reign. The film also won in the categories of Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay bagged by Blessy, Best Cinematography for Sunil KS, Resul Pookutty and Sharath Mohan winning for the Best Sound Mixing, Ranjith Ambady for Best Makeup Artist, Best Colorist category which went to Vaishak Shiva. It also won for the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value, and KR Gokul winning for the Special Jury Mention (Actor).