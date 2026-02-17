Aadiney Irupen from G V Prakash-starrer 'Happy Raj' released

'Aadiney Irupen' is a vibrant and high-energy dance number that perfectly captures the celebratory spirit of the film. Following the successful completion of the film's shoot, the makers have now brought audiences a track that is bound to catch the attention of the youth. Featuring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya in a completely refreshing and stylish avatar, 'Aadiney Irupen' showcases the lead pair in a lively and dynamic space.

Their chemistry, energetic screen presence, and spontaneous dance moves add immense charm to the track. Shot extensively across the bustling streets of Bangalore, the song visually captures the city’s urban pulse. With vibrant street aesthetics, trendy visuals, and celebratory frames, the sequence follows the lead pair exploring the city while breaking into energetic dance movements, giving the track a free-spirited and festive vibe.