Aadhi-starrer 'Maragadha Naanayam 2' goes on floors with grand pooja ceremony!

Sources present at the pooja ceremony said that the film went on floors with actor Karthi clapping the board for the first shot and director Venkat Prabhu saying, "action" and "cut" for the inaugural shot. The film's script was handed over to the team by actor Arya on the occasion.

Sources in the unit told IANS that filming would begin from around February 20 this year.

For the unaware, the 2017 fantasy comedy caper 'Maragadha Naanayam' went on to emerge a blockbuster, prompting its makers to announce a sequel. Earlier this year, one of the film's makers, Passion Studios, released a visual glimpse of the sequel.