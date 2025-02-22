A villager in Paramakudi used bluetooth much before I did: Kamal on using technology

CHENNAI: The stage of FICCI Media and Entertainment Business Conclave- South Connect took place in Chennai on Thursday.

Actor and film industry visionary Kamal Haasan took the stage wearing a grey suit and actor Trisha Krishnan joined him.

When Kamal was asked about making films and embracing technology way ahead of time, he said, “I went to my village, Paramakudi way back when I was writing Virumaandi. There was a villager using Bluetooth on the phone and was transferring information. Me, living in Chennai, did not have access to such technologies. Our people have always been way ahead in embracing technology.”

Kamal added that people like Charlie Chaplin and Alfred Hitchcock have previously struck a fine balance in making critically and commercially acclaimed cinema.

“They have already bottled the sauce. We are the ones gulping ounces of it. I see Chaplin as a great hero who made art and in today’s time they could be made as art films. So, he is the man who made it commercial. When the entire Hollywood was making films, he came up with a silent film, City Lights. They are my doyens, my gurus,” he remarked.

The actor-filmmaker said that cinema in a short while has become a language of its own. “Languages have been around for 10,000 years. I mean, just 10,000 years. But cinema has a language and filmmakers who understand the language make good films. Some of them haven’t even been to film institutes. They have grabbed it from other films, imbibed it and have started to speak. The future is that and it will be so wrong to call films based on their languages—Korean cinema, or American cinema. The way you place your camera will be the statement,” Kamal stated.