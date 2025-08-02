A reminder that what I do matters: Shah Rukh Khan on winning National Film Award

NEW DELHI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he was “overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility” after being named best actor at the 71st National Film Awards, his first win at the prestigious film honours in a career spanning over three decades. In a video message on Instagram on Friday, the 59-year-old actor said the National Film Award serves as a reminder that his work "matters" and encourages him to "keep going, working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema".

Shah Rukh, who shared the award with "12th Fail" actor Vikrant Massey, was rewarded for his performance in filmmaker Atlee’s action drama "Jawan" (2023). The movie, which minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller and featured SRK in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime," he said in the video message.

In the video, the actor's right hand was in a sling following an injury he sustained while shooting for his upcoming film "King".

"A national award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema.

"In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard, is a blessing. And I promise to use this recognition, not as a finish line, but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving back. This award is a reminder for me that acting is not just work but a responsibility, to show the truth on the screen. I am grateful for all the love," Shah Rukh said.

The actor extended his thanks to the award jury, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and his recent collaborators -- directors Rajkumar Hirani ("Dunki"), Siddharth Anand ("Pathaan") and especially Atlee.

"Thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in 'Jawan' and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award. Atlee sir, this is like you say 'mass'," he said.

Shah Rukh also gave a special mention to his team, acknowledging their patience and hard work.

"I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly with me. They bear with me, my eccentricities and impatience and give me their full attention and make me look much better than I am... like even now in this video. This award, without their perseverance and love would not be possible at all. Thank you so much for everything you do," he said.

Shah Rukh, who made his film debut with 1992's "Deewana", also expressed gratitude to his family.

"My wife and kids who, over the last few years, give me so much more love and care as if I'm the kid in the house and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that," he added.

The actor also thanked his fans and said they will see him on screen soon.

"Thank you for all the cheers and all the tears, and really, thank you for pausing your scrolling while watching my award. This award is for you, as each award is and yeah, I would love to spread my arms for you and share my love, but I'm a bit indisposed. But don't worry, just keep the popcorn ready. I'll be back in theaters and soon on the screen. So till then, just with one hand," he said.