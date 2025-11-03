A R Rahman reveals the 'Usey Kehna' track from 'Tere Ishk Mein' is inspired by the Ganges mountains

MUMBAI: After the title track from Aanand L Rai’s "Tere Ishk Mein", the makers have unveiled the second song from the much-discussed drama, "Usey Kehna".

Scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman, the heartfelt lyrics have been provided by Irshad Kamil. Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices to the track.

Sharing the inspiration behind the melodious number, A. R. Rahman said, “This next song, Usey Kehna, was inspired from when we travelled to Himachal and witnessed the reflection of the mountains in the Ganges. Everything around inspired the creation of the melody, inspiring our teams Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil, Himanshu and it evolved into something which is just the bare minimum of just the piano, strings and a newfound voice of Nitesh. I hope people enjoy it and feel the same way we felt creating it.”

Aanand L Rai shared, “Music is the strongest form of magic… and I’ve had the privilege to watch the greatest magician create it up close the one and only A. R. Rahman. Usey Kehna is another gem, straight from our hearts.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Usey Kehna brings out the unspoken emotions that lie at the heart of Tere Ishk Mein. It’s a song about love that is constant; one that is raw, real, and deeply human. With A. R. Rahman’s soulful composition, Irshad Kamil’s heartfelt lyrics, and Nitesh Aher’s voice complemented by Aanand L Rai’s impeccable storytelling and directed visuals that capture the vulnerability of the two characters with such honesty, this track beautifully carries forward the film’s emotional core.”

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present "Tere Ishk Mein", jointly backed by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Made under the direction of Aanand L Rai, the movie has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, "Tere Ishk Mein" is slated to get a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 28.