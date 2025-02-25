A deja vu climax: Sardar 2 does a Enakkul Oruvan!

CHENNAI: The crew of Sardar 2 was in for excitement last week as the climax sequence of the film was being shot. The scene featuring Karthi and SJ Suryah took place in a city studio on a grand scale with complete safety measures. Aavesham’s stunt coordinator Chethan Ramshi Dsouza choreographed the sequence in which Karthi and SJ Suryah were seen fighting in a cable car, without a body double.

The highlight of the sequence is that such a climax is being shot in Tamil after four decades. The last Tamil film that featured a cable car in a climax sequence for Kamal Haasan’s 1984 blockbuster Enakkul Oruvan, in which he locked horns with Sathyaraj in an intense fight scene where the actors were seen hanging from a cable car, also without a body double with Kamal Haasan’s hands tied to the rope of the car.

Sources told DT Next that the schedule has been completed and Sardar 2, helmed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures is nearing its completion. With this Karthi will begin shooting for director Tamil’s film from April. He is also awaiting the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar directed by Nalan Kumarasamy that is aiming for a release this summer.