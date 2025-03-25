A cultural treat for Ugadi

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra will celebrate Ugadi with a special five-day festival, featuring a variety of cultural performances from March 26 to 30. This year’s main attraction is the Mathuri Dance, a traditional folk performance from Telangana, presented by skilled artists. The dance will be staged four times daily at 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 3.30 pm, and 4.30 pm at the museum’s performance area.

Mathuri Dance is a vibrant folk tradition rooted in Telangana’s agricultural heritage. Traditionally performed during harvest festivals and community gatherings, it features energetic footwork, rhythmic clapping, and expressive hand movements, accompanied by folk music. Dancers wear colourful costumes adorned with mirrors and intricate jewellery, symbolising their cultural identity. Through its lively choreography, Mathuri Dance narrates stories of nature, social life, and community bonds, preserving Telangana’s rich traditions for future generations.