A Conductor’s Crescendo: Augustine Paul awarded RSL Fellowship for transforming India’s music scene

CHENNAI: As he made his way to the stage, Augustine Paul exuded a calm, dignified presence. His kempt white hair and glasses gave an air of wisdom and experience for the artiste, who is widely considered as one of India’s most respected figures in choral music and music education.

He strummed the tunes of ‘Ten Guitars’, a popular song of 1967 by English singer Engelbert Humperdinck, and his whisper streamed a voice from the years gone by. “This was the first ever song I performed ages ago. But you have to have grey hair to know this one,” jokes Augustine. The way he was immersed and slightly smiling hinted at a quiet joy in performing. Perhaps now, at 67, he is enjoying the melodic tunes.

The evening was marked by the celebration of musical excellence, conferring Augustine with the 2025 RSL Fellowship – the highest honour awarded by RSL Awards, a globally recognised body for music, performing arts, and creative industries. The ceremony, which was held at The Music Academy, witnessed an amalgam of musical performances by RSL students, music educators and senior leaders from RSL Awards, including the Tim Bennet Hart, CEO, Arup Gohain, country director – India, and Priyan Selvaraj, regional head – South and West India and Sri Lanka.

Augustine, who is the conductor of the Madras Musical Association (MMA), also an educator and mentor, has fostered countless musicians. His passion has elevated Indian choral music to global stages, earning both critical and popular admiration in London, Vienna, Sydney, and Singapore.

Reflecting on the honour, Augustine shares, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive this recognition. All our lives, we’ve either been qualifying under UK examination boards or training students for these exams. Music has been my life’s passion, and to be acknowledged for a lifetime of service to the arts makes it truly meaningful.”

He earned Licentiate in Music in 2005, becoming the first in India to do so. He had once aspired to pursue the Fellowship, but the opportunity slipped away when the qualification was discontinued.

Augustine Paul with Tim Bennett Hart

Under his leadership, the MMA Choir recently performed ‘The Mass in B minor’, a monumental choral work requiring exceptional skill. “To perform such pieces, you need a great choir, orchestra, and soloists. By God’s grace, everything aligned.”

Looking ahead, Augustine remains committed to nurturing talent and elevating Chennai’s music scene. “Chennai is now being recognised as a classical music centre much more because of the growing music scene in the city. Young musicians today have global exposure, but real artistry comes from hard work, not shortcuts.”

He advises, “Don’t be content with what you can do—ask why you can’t do more, and then work to bridge that gap.”