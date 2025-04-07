‘8 Thottakal’ will be special for the people who believed in me, says actor Vetri

CHENNAI: Actor Vetri, who shot to limelight with his critically acclaimed hit film ‘8 Thottakal’ (Eight Bullets), has now, on the occasion of the film completing eight years, has said that this film will always be special not only for the lessons he learnt and the memories he made but also for the people who believed in him.

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen a post, the actor wrote, “After eight years, one thing hasn’t changed – me in a police uniform! Today marks eight years of ‘8 Thottakal’. (It) feels like yesterday.”

Stating that 8 Thottakal was where it all began, the actor turned nostalgic while recalling memories of him working on the film.

He wrote, “My debut, my first set, my first shot… and what a ride it’s been since then. Lots of ups, plenty of downs, but this film will always be special – for the lessons, the memories, and the people who believed in me. Still learning, still growing.”

‘8 Thottakal’, which was directed by Sri Ganesh, was a gripping crime thriller that had Vetri playing the lead along with Aparna Balamurali.The film also had actors M S Bhaskar and Nasser in pivotal roles.

The story of the film revolves around a character called Sathya (played by Vetri), an honest writer in a police station filled with corrupt policemen.

To put Sathya in a spot, the inspector of his station assigns him the task of shadowing a dangerous gangster. While doing so, Sathya loses his service pistol.

He gets frantic and tries to find it only to realize that it has been stolen by a pickpocket, who has now sold the gun to someone else.

Soon, news of a daring bank robbery by three men breaks out. What’s more, during the robbery, a small girl has been shot dead. Sathya is now worried if it was his gun that was used for the robbery. What happens then is what the film is all about.

The film, which came in for much critical acclaim, had music by K S Sundaramurthy and cinematography by Dinesh K Babu. It was produced by M Vellapandian.